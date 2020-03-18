EMEA Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2022

The EMEA market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the EMEA market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply de-aromatic solvents. The report contains company profiles of some of the players operating in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. Some of the market participants identified in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Total S.A., Neste, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH.

Research methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the revenue generated by the sales of de-aromatic solvents in the EMEA region. While developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, data is triangulated through analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating EMEA economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market by region, flash point, and application, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the de-aromatic solvents market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market.

Analyst Views

Rules and regulations pertaining to the exposure of chemicals are very stringent particularly in Europe. Necessary precautions are therefore taken in case of factory workers who come directly in contact with the various solvents. De-aromatic solvents have high exposure levels and are used in various factories as their usage is safer for the workers.

Objectives of the EMEA Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global EMEA market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the EMEA market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the EMEA market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global EMEA market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global EMEA market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global EMEA market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

