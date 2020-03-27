Electronics Adhesives Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2024

Electronics Adhesives Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Electronics Adhesives market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Electronics Adhesives is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025.

This research report based on ‘ Electronics Adhesives market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Electronics Adhesives market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Electronics Adhesives industry.

Electronics Adhesives Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Electronics Adhesives market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Electronics Adhesives Market:

Market: Segmentations

The electronics adhesives market has been segmented based on type of material into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, acrylic, and others. By product type, the electronics adhesives market includes UV cured, thermally conductive, electrically conductive, and others. The major applications of electronics adhesives include encapsulation, conformal coating, wire tacking, and surface mounting. Conformal coating and surface mounting are the two leading application segments, together accounting for a share of 61.4% by the end of the forecast period.

The global electronics adhesives market has been divided on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the most promising market for electronics adhesives and this region is poised to expand at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period. The surging production of consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China has greatly contributed toward the growth of the APAC electronics adhesives market.

Global Electronics Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for electronics adhesives is primarily driven by the growing usage of electronics components across several applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, imaging devices, and aircraft. The rising use of connected devices and the growing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices have also driven the demand for electronics adhesives. Other factors supporting the electronics adhesives market include the rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and the surging consumption of automated appliances. Enterprise electronics are likely to generate the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period while electronic appliances are expected to fuel the market in terms of volume.

On the flip side, strict government regulations curbing VOC emissions and the volatility in feedstock prices threaten to hamper the growth of the electronics adhesives market.

The key players studied in the report are Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Corning.

