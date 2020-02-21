Electronic Toll Collection Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Electronic Toll Collection Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market was valued at USD 6.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.12 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period of 2018–2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6041&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Electronic Toll Collection market are listed in the report.

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Transcore (Roper Technologies)

Raytheon Company

Conduent Incorporated (Formerly Xerox Corporation)

Thales Group

Cubic Transportation Systems