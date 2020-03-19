Electronic Medical Record Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025

In 2029, the Electronic Medical Record market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Electronic Medical Record market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Electronic Medical Record market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Electronic Medical Record market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Electronic Medical Record market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Electronic Medical Record market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Key Segments Covered

By Product

Hospital

Ambulatory

By End Use

Hospitals

General Physician Clinics

Specialised Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Components

Software

Services

By Delivery Mode

Client Server Setups

Cloud-based Setups

Hybrid Setups

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Greater China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Cerner Corp

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC,

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

Computer programs and system Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Research Methodology of Electronic Medical Record Market Report

The global Electronic Medical Record market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Electronic Medical Record market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Electronic Medical Record market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.