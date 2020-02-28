Electronic Health Record Market 2020 Upcoming Trends, Application, Analysis, Growth, Benefits, Key Players and Growth Opportunities to 2025

Previously in 2018, the Global Electronic Health Record Market Size was valued at USD xx million and expected to project the value of USD xx million in 2025, registering a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period.

In Asia, the electronic health record market is at a growing phase, and hence, this region is anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years of the electronic health record market growth. Asia-Pacific has the highest population of individuals suffering from chronic disorders such as tuberculosis, diabetes, coronary thrombosis, and others. The electronic health record industry is witnessing several challenges such as lack of proper healthcare facilities in rural areas, lack of trainer workforce, and lack of awareness about healthcare options among population. However, with increasing demand for better healthcare services and improving healthcare infrastructure, the demand for EHR solutions is on an increase to manage the functioning of healthcare organizations.

Moreover, with the help of a secured EHR, the information of patient can be shared amongst many authorized users in various healthcare settings. EHR facilitates communication, patient care coordination action among medical professionals such as laboratory scientists, doctors, pharmacists, and nurses.

Electronic health monitors and records is also increasing the adoption techniques of clinical trial management, data mining, clinical decision support system. The increase in preference and usage of these software also propel the market for electronic health record market in the coming years. Electronic health records industry not only provides a genuine and detailed information about the patient’s health but also gives patient a personal level satisfaction althrough medical condition is not just limited to doctors but is also present in black and white so that we can rely on the computerized reports.

The global electronic health record market share is segmented into several classifications including product, type, application, end user, and region. Based on the product the global electronic health industry is categorized into cloud-based software, server based/on-premises software. On the basis of type the global electronic health record market is subjected into inpatient HER, ambulatory EHR. Based on the application the global electronic health record market is classified into clinical application, administrative application, reporting in healthcare system, healthcare financing, and clinical research application. In terms of end-user the global electronic health record market is segmented into hospital, clinics, specialty centers, and other end users.

Leading players of the global electronic health record market include AdvancedMD, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., CureMD Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Greenway Health, LLC, and Quality Systems, Inc.

Key Segmentation of the Global Electronic Health Record Market 2018-2025

By Product

Cloud-Based Software

Server-Based/ On-Premise Software

By Type

Inpatient EHR

Ambulatory EHR

By Application

Clinical Application

Administrative Application

Reporting in Healthcare System

Healthcare Financing

Clinical Research Application

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Specialty Centers

Other End Users

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

