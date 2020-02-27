Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Electrodeposited Copper Foils market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Electrodeposited Copper Foils market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Notable Developments

Investments for building copper foils and batteries for electric vehicles are flowing in Europe. Several South Korean firms have invested close to €1.1bn in Hungary in July 2019, according to Hungary’s investment promotion agency. Moreover, companies like Samsung have promised an influx of additional €1.2bn investment in Europe for producing EV batteries. Doosan has reported that it will invest 31 bn HUF to produce copper foil in Hungary. This potentially will make Doosan the primary supplier of copper foils in the European market. Moreover, automakers like Daimler, Mercedes, BMW have also committed to manufacturing more EVs in the near future with additional plants and resources. Moreover, Hungary is also testing self-driving vehicles through a government funded project. The project will likely spur growth of commercial self-driven lorries with a €138mn funding. This will further boost growth of electrodeposited copper foils market.

Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market: Drivers and Restraints

The electrodeposited copper foils market is expected to witness major growth in the near future, thanks to the 5G horizon looming in the telecom sector. The technology will likely boost adoption of smartphones, which is a major opportunity for sales of lithium ion batteries, which are a key component of the technology and promise robust growth prospects for copper foils as well. According to industry estimates, nearly 5 billion sales of 5G smartphones are on the horizon by 2025. This number seems especially high considering the early adoption of the technology has been slower than expected. 5G smartphones have only resulted in less than 10% penetration in China, where the technology is in full-flight. In the US, the sales of 5G technology is still in nascent stages, wherein several technological barriers have restrained growth of the 5G devices. However, the technology is expected to make huge forays as companies like Apple have entered the race to provide 5G technology with the acquisition of Intel’s 5G unit. Moreover, several supporting technologies like virtual reality, 3D printing, next-gen IoV devices are riding on the back of upcoming 5G devices. The 5G technology will prove to be a game changer for players in the electrodeposited copper foils market.

Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market: Geographical Outlook

The electrodeposited copper foils market report will cover all key regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific will likely register the fastest CAGR, thanks to rising demand for electric vehicles, and 5G adoption. Key local regions like Taiwan have also implemented Internet of Vehicle or IoV technology, which is expected to result in safer transport networking system among others. North America will likely retain its conventional position with the highest total revenues, thanks to burgeoning development of 5G technology, and fast-paced adoption of devices due to the widespread contract system.

Why choose TMRR?