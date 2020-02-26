Electrical Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2019-2025

Global Electrical Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Electrical industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Electrical as well as some small players.

Companies profiled in the report include Legrand S.A., ABB Ltd., Atkore International Holdings Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, GE Co., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Wipro Limited, Al Fanar, Hesham El-Sewedy Ent, Hager, TECON, Lutron, Debbas, Leviton, Al-Abdulkarim Holdings Co., SESCO, Waha Electric Co., Electric House, K.S.C Limited, and Al Fozan. The report would allow electrical and lighting product manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about electrical and lighting product manufacturing, designing, marketing, and growth strategies, and thereby gain competitive advantage in the market.

Market Segmentation of Saudi Arabia Electrical Market:

Saudi Arabia Electrical Market, by Solutions

Electrical Solutions

Lighting Solutions

Saudi Arabia Electrical Solutions Market, by Products

Metallic Cable Management Systems Cable Tray Systems Cable Conduit Systems Raceway Systems Others (Floor Ducts & Junction Boxes, etc.)

Low Voltage (LV) Systems LV Switchgears Isolators Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) LV Panel Boards Others (LV Components, etc.)

Wiring Devices Sockets & Extension Leads Connectors Switches Others (Electrical Accessories, etc.)

Lighting Control Systems

Lightning Protection Systems Lightning Protection Conventional Systems Non-conventional Systems (ESE) Earthing Protection Earthing Systems Surge Protection Devices Others (UPS Systems, etc.)



Saudi Arabia Lighting Solutions, by Technology

LED Lighting

Other Lighting

Saudi Arabia Lighting Solutions, by Applications

Commercial Lighting

Decorative Lighting

Flood Lighting

Hospital Lighting

Street Lighting

Tunnel Lighting

Pool Lighting

Area Lighting

Cinema and Theater Lighting

Solar Lighting

Saudi Arabia Lighting Control Systems Market, by Application

Commercial Applications Hospitality Applications (Including GRMS) Home Automation Systems Sensor Automation Systems Wireless Automation Systems Other Commercial Applications Home Automation Systems Sensor Automation Systems Wireless Automation Systems

Residential Applications Home Automation Systems Villas Others Sensor Automation Systems Wireless Automation Systems



