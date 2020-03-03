Latest Research on the Report of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market by Growth, Future Business Trends and Forecast by 2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market was valued around USD 3.58 Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 29% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 28.93 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report,

Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market in 2017.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market: Competitive Dynamics

The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them, the major players are Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, ABB Group, Engie SA, and Eaton Corporation PLC. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. The manufacturing companies are expected to increase spending on the development of new and innovative products electric vehicle (EV) charging station. As a result, the companies are likely to collaborate with buyers located in the personal care industry for research & development.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for electric vehicle (EV) charging station is segmented by product type, form, installation type, supplier type, and geography. The product type is further segmented into AC EV charging station, and DC EV charging station. The AC EV charging station is segmented into Level 1 and Level 2. The DC EV charging station is segmented into CHAdeMO, Combiner charging station, and others. The installation type is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The supplier type is segmented into Private charging station and OE charging station.

Geographically, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market was the most prominent market in 2017 with 52.32% market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 30.9%

Market Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market by Product Type

AC EV charging station

DC EV charging station

By AC EV charging station

Level 1

Level 2

By DC EV charging station

CHAdeMO

Combiner charging station

Others

By installation Type

Residential

Commercial

By Supplier Type

Private charging station

OE charging station

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Overview

Chapter: 6. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Product

Chapter: 7. AC EV Charging Stations Market, By Type

Chapter: 8. DC EV Charging Stations Market, By Type

Chapter: 9. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Supplier Type

Chapter: 10. Company Profiles

