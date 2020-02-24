Electric Kettle Market to Witness Great Growth | Aroma Housewares Company, Conair Hospitality, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Groupe SEB India, Cuisinart, others

Electric Kettle Market: Inclusive Insight

Electric Kettle Market will grow at a growth rate of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Availability of advanced electric kettle in the market is expected to create new opportunity for the market.Electric kettle is a tea kettle which is specially designed for the purpose of boiling water. They are usually made of material such as glass, plastic, stainless steel and others.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Aroma Housewares Company, Conair Hospitality, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Groupe SEB India, Cuisinart, Breville USA, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chef’s Choice by EdgeCraft, Sai Enterprises., IMEX Appliances Ltd., SKYLINE HOME APPLIANCES., Lords Wear Private Limited., KENT RO Systems Ltd., BOSS INDIA, U Like Center, Comforts India, others

Global Electric Kettle Market By Raw Material (Stainless Steel, Plastic, Glass, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), Type (See Through, Opaque), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Growing popularity of smart electric kettles is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growth in kitchen appliances industry, increasing application of hot beverages, growing working population and changing consumer preference towards energy saving technologies will also accelerate the electric kettle market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Volatility in the cost of the raw material is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Electric Kettle Market Country Level Analysis

Electric kettle market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country raw material, application, type, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electric kettle market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Global Electric Kettle Market Scope and Market Size

Electric kettle market is segmented on the basis of raw material, application, type, and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the electric kettle market is segmented into stainless steel, plastic, glass and others.

On the basis of application, the electric kettle market is segmented into residential and commercial.

The type segment of the electric kettle market is divided into see through and opaque.

Distribution channel segment of the electric kettle market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, online stores and others.

