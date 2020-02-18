Electric Drives Market Investigation Highlights Growth Trends in the Coming Years: ABB, Danfoss, Schneider Electric

Global Electric Drives Market Latest Research Report 2020:

Los Angeles, United State- QY Research has published a latest and most trending report on Electric Drives Market offers detailed value chain assessment, comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Electric Drives market.

The global Electric Drives market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025

Top Key Players of the Global Electric Drives Market are: ABB, Danfoss, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Fuji Electric, Yaskawa Electric, Emerson Electric, Toshiba,

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Electric Drives market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Electric Drives Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Major Classification are follows:

AC drives

DC drives



Major Application are follows:

Oil and gas

Water and waste water treatment

Food and beverage

Mining



Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Electric Drives market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Drives Market Overview

1.1 Electric Drives Product Overview

1.2 Electric Drives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AC drives

1.2.2 DC drives

1.3 Global Electric Drives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Drives Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Electric Drives Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Electric Drives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Electric Drives Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Electric Drives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Electric Drives Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electric Drives Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electric Drives Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Electric Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Electric Drives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Drives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Electric Drives Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Drives Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 ABB

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 ABB Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Danfoss

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Danfoss Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Schneider Electric

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Schneider Electric Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Siemens

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Siemens Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Rockwell Automation

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Rockwell Automation Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Mitsubishi Electric

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Hitachi

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Hitachi Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Fuji Electric

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Fuji Electric Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Yaskawa Electric

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Yaskawa Electric Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Emerson Electric

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Electric Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Emerson Electric Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Toshiba

4 Electric Drives Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Drives Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Electric Drives Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Electric Drives Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Electric Drives Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Electric Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Electric Drives Application/End Users

5.1 Electric Drives Segment by Application

5.1.1 Oil and gas

5.1.2 Water and waste water treatment

5.1.3 Food and beverage

5.1.4 Mining

5.2 Global Electric Drives Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Electric Drives Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Electric Drives Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Electric Drives Market Forecast

6.1 Global Electric Drives Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Electric Drives Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Electric Drives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Electric Drives Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Electric Drives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Drives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Electric Drives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Drives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Electric Drives Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Electric Drives Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 AC drives Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 DC drives Gowth Forecast

6.4 Electric Drives Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Electric Drives Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Electric Drives Forecast in Oil and gas

6.4.3 Global Electric Drives Forecast in Water and waste water treatment

7 Electric Drives Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Electric Drives Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Electric Drives Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

