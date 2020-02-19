Elderly Care Market 2020 To Set New Growth Cycle | Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, BAYADA Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., ORPEA GROUPE, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd

The Elderly Care Market study derives market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. The Elderly Care Market report has been prepared based on the Elderly Care Market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type.’

Elderly Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. RFM analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027. Geriatric population, rising chronic illness in ageing population and rising awareness of home care services are the major factors for the market growth. Global Elderly Care Market By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices), Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care), Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

From a regional perspective, this market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and Latin America. Of these, North America is a lion’s share of profitable generation due to the existence of a strong medical infrastructure along with strong elderly welfare facilities. Many people prefer to provide maximum care to seniors and others. This makes the market a fantastic growth and is expected to continue in the region within the next few years.

Market segmentation, by service type

By type of service, PMR distinguished the global market for geriatric care services into home care, community-based nursing and institutional care. Compared to all sectors of the global geriatric nursing service market, the institutional care sector has the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.3% per annum. As the adoption rate increases, the proportion of revenue sharing in the family care and community-based protection sector is expected to increase.

Elderly Care market research report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This Elderly Care market research report gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It helps gain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors.

Global elderly care market competition by top players include – Koninklijke Philips N.V. dominated the home healthcare market accounting largest market share followed by RIGHT AT HOME, LLC. and BAYADA Home Health Care along with other players such as Hanami Residential, EXTENDICARE, Amedisy, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Almost Family Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare, Inc., LHC Group, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Compassus, Econ Healthcare Group, Trinity Health, Rosewood Care Group, Interim HealthCare, United Medicare Pte Ltd, Exceptional Living Centres

The global elderly care market is segmented based on products type into two segments; housing and assistive devices and pharmaceuticals. In 2018, housing and assistive devices products segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.

The global elderly care market is segmented in service into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2018, homecare segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR. Homecare is further sub segmented into health care, non-medical care.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Elderly Care Market for 2024 To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and

collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report.

