EHealth Market Market to See Massive Growth | Allscripts, athenahealth, Boston Scientific, Boston Biomedical, Inc. and Cerner Corporation

EHealth refers to the transition of the healthcare industry into digital healthcare system for management and analysis of patient health. Increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in this field are driving the market growth rate during the forecast period. Rising adoption of these systems by medical practitioners across the globe is projected to offer numerous opportunities for prominent players in the near future.

Competitive Analysis: Global EHealth Market

Allscripts

Athenahealth

Boston Scientific

Boston Biomedical, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

The growth of the market can be attributed to factors that include the need to restrain escalating healthcare costs, growing government initiatives supporting the practise of eHealth solutions and services, the shortage of healthcare professionals, and among others. In developed markets, Internet of Things (IoT) for healthcare has been one of the major factors driving e-health market. The rising use of tablets, smartphones, and laptops coupled with growing awareness among hospitals and clinics regarding the benefits provided by eHealth systems are expected to accelerate the growth of the global market in the forecast period. Moreover, escalating scope of IT companies pertaining to the development of real-time applications and software catering to the healthcare industry is expected to drive demand across the globe.

The eHealth Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 can be segmented into solution, services, and end-user. On basis of the solution, the market is segmented into electronic health records, health information system, e-prescribing, clinical decision support systems, telemedicine, and others. Electronic health records will continue to dominate the eHealth market, owing to benefit of improved patient data safety, stringent regulations, increasing government initiatives, and efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors.

On the basis of services, the market is classified into remote monitoring services, diagnosis & consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services, and others. Remote Monitoring Services is one of the fastest growing segments, owing to increasing number of patients with at least one chronic condition and rising prevalence of infectious diseases. According to the CDC, more than 50% population of the U.S. accounting for about 117 million people suffer from at least one chronic condition requiring routine monitoring.

Based on the end-user, the market is classified into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, healthcare consumers, pharmaceuticals, and others. The healthcare providers segment is further divided into hospitals; ambulatory care centers; nursing homes, and assisted living facilities whereas the payer segment is sub-segmented into private payers and public payers. The benefits responsible for higher demand include clock care service, flexible access to patient information, and reduction of administrative and medical errors, self-monitoring and management by patients and centralization of entire healthcare industry chain. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of eHealth systems is expected to contribute substantially towards the development of the global market.

Report Scope

To analyze growth strategies such as product launches and developments, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements adopted by major players in the EHealth market. To identify key players operating in the EHealth market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.



To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the EHealth market and submarkets.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the EHealth market

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Regional and country-level analysis of the EHealth market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

