Egg Replacement Ingredient Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2026

Market segmentation

By Ingredient

Milk Protein Formulation

Algal Flour

Proteins

Starch

Soy Products (Lecithin, Tofu & Tahini)

Others (Fruit Purees & Vinegar)

By Application

Chocolates

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Breads

Mayonnaise

Noodles & Pasta

By End Use

Commercial Large Scale Food Manufacturers Small Scale Food Manufacturers

Household

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Milk Protein Formulation ingredient segment likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

The Milk Protein Formulation segment is estimated to account for a revenue share of 31.1% in the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016 while the Starch segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Mayonnaise application segment expected to gain relatively high market share over the forecast period

The Mayonnaise segment is estimated to account for a value share of 38.2% in the global egg replacement ingredient market by 2016 end. The Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Breads segment is estimated to account for 25.9% value share of the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016.

Commercial end use segment expected to account for highest value share by 2026

The Commercial segment is anticipated to remain dominant and account for 79.7% value share of the global egg replacement ingredient market over the forecast period.

Powder form segment anticipated to grow 1.8X during the forecast period

The Powder segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 670.5 Mn by the end of 2016 and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

North America to represent highest value share of the global market by 2016 end

The North America egg replacement ingredient market is estimated to account for 48.0% share of the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016. The EMEA egg replacement ingredient market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Leading market players are focussing on new product launches and strategic acquisitions and mergers to strengthen market share

Key players in the global egg replacement ingredient market include Corbion NV, Glanbia Plc, Tate & Lyle Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Ener-G Foods, Inc., Natural Products, Inc., Orchard Valley Foods Limited, Puratos Group, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Company. Top companies dominating the global egg replacement ingredient market are focussed on introducing new products to cater to the rising demand from specific industries such as the bakery industry. Companies are also offering natural and healthy ingredients that are Kosher certified, GMO free, and gluten free.

The global Egg Replacement Ingredient market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Egg Replacement Ingredient market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Egg Replacement Ingredient market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.