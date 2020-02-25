Education Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026|Dubai International Academy, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Taaleem

Education Market report to study and analyses the market size ( Consumption, Value, Volume and Production ) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Education market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Education industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Dubai International Academy, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University (UAE University), Zayed University ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.Education Market report provide the in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks).

Scope of Education Market: The education sector comprises establishments that provide instructions and training in a wide range of subjects. The education sector comprises establishments whose primary activity is education, including public, not-for-profit, and for-profit establishments. It includes elementary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, business schools and computer and management training, technical and trade schools, and other schools and instruction and educational support services.

One trend in the market is rising awareness of early education. Early education has been a critical component of children’s development. The growth of the early education market in the UAE has also proliferated due to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the criticality of the first three years of childhood and the increasing importance of education in these years.

With the continuous awareness and rising importance of education among the parents in the UAE, there has been a significant increase in the enrollments at various levels, including preK-12, high school, and graduate levels. The rising disposable income and increasing affordability of parents is another key factor contributing to the rising expenditure made by them on the education of their children. Parents are increasingly willing to invest money as well as time to help their children get the best start in their lives and make them suitable for fighting in the highly competitive global job market.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❇ Private education

❇ Public education

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❇ K-12 education

❇ Higher education

Education Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

