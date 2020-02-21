Education ERP Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Education ERP Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Education ERP Market was valued at USD 7.86 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 25.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

SAP AG

Oracle Corporation

Blackbaud

Dell Epicor Software Corporation

Jenzabar

Ellucian

Unit4 N.V

Foradian Technologies Pvt