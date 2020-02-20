Edge AI Hardware Market 2020 Surprising Growth : Cadence Design Systems, Horizon Robotics., Synopsys, Veridify Security Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple

Edge AI hardware market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Edge AI hardware market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

Edge AI hardware market is expected to rise by registering a healthy CAGR 22.25%in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The major drivers of development in the market include the workload for businesses in the cloud and rapid growth of smart applications and there is an increasing demand for low latency and real-time edge device processing and the development of edge computing AI coprocessors. In addition, there is a growing demand for edge IoT computing and dedicated AI processors for on-board image analysis, underlying opportunities in the edge AI hardware market.

Key Edge AI Hardware Market Competitor : Few of the major competitors currently working in the Edge AI hardware market are MediaTek Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Horizon Robotics., Synopsys, Inc., Veridify Security Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft , Alphabet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG and many others.

Artificial intelligence (AI) development has provided semiconductor companies huge opportunities. Low latency is a benefit for Edge AI processing and contributes to market growth and also Edge AI processing helps to reduce the time it takes for businesses to analyze data in real time. AI hardware is the key to different solutions, such as facial recognition and virtual home management assistant

Edge AI Hardware Market Definition:

The Edge AI means the processing of AI algorithms on a hardware device locally. Data (sensor data or signals) generated on the computer are used for the algorithm. A system which utilizes Edge AI ought not to be linked so that information can be processed properly and decisions taken without a link separately. You need a computer with a microprocessor and sensors in order to operate Edge AI. Advanced AI helps for real-time interactions for thousands of seconds including information formation, decision making and intervention. For self-driving cars, robotics and many more places, a real-time activity is critical. It is super important for wearable devices to reduce energy consumption and thus improve battery life. Edge AI will reduce data transmission costs by transmitting less data. You can avoid the problem of streaming and storing many data to the cloud from a data-driving point of view by processing data locally.

Edge AI hardware market Scope and Market Size

Edge AI hardware market has been segmented on the basis of device, process, processors, power consumption, end user.

On the basis of device, the Edge AI hardware market is segmented into robots, smart speaker, smartphones, automotive, cameras, smart mirror, wearables.

On the basis of process, the Edge AI hardware market is segmented into inference, training.

Based on processors the Edge AI hardware market is segmented into graphics processing unit (GPU), central processing unit (CPU), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), other.

On the basis of power consumption the Edge AI hardware market is segmented into 1-3 W, Less Than 1 W, 3-5 W, 5-10 W, More Than 10 W.

Based on end user the Edge AI hardware market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Smart Home, Government, Industrial, Healthcare, Construction, Aerospace & Defence, Other.

Country Level Analysis of Edge AI hardware market

On the basis of region, the Edge AI hardware market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

North America Is Expected to Account for the Largest Market During the Forecast Period. The edge AI hardware market in North America has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Growing dependence and reliance on IoT apps, growing need for quicker system storage and high latency due to network congestion are factors that contribute to the growth of the leading AI hardware industry in North America. Also contributing to market growth in this region is the high government financing and a strong technical base. Drone sales and surveillance cameras in North America would probably grow dramatically in the near future, utilizing vision processing units. In contrast, leading manufacturers for AI technologies including IBM, Microsoft, and Google and equipment including NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Intel were headquartering in North America.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2019, Intel has announced that the OpenVINO toolkit will launch an edge AI design and test for drones and camera. User can check and refine the design free of charge in OpenVINO for CPUs or FPGAs from Intel. Now with the release of the Edge AI DevCloud, consumers can design and test in the Deep Learning Workbench platform we released during the summer, and then use it free to figure out what the right hardware landing area for them will be in the dev cloud.

In October 2019, Kneron’s KL520 Artificial Intelligence (AI) system-on-chip (SoC) was launched with a family of AAEON edge AI modules designed to accelerate AI network models in IoT, smart home, security and mobile devices. Such modules promote quick AI implementation, speed up development time and help to hold hardware makers ‘ costs low. Each module support a different generic PCB design and have been designed to speed up overall AI models such as facial and object recognition, motion identification and driver behavior, supporting AIoT applications like access control, security, health, tracking and retail consumer behavior.

Competitive Analysis and Edge AI hardware market Share Analysis:

Edge AI hardware market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Edge AI hardware market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the Edge AI Hardware Market report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

