E-waste Disposal Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

Overview

According to this study, over the next five years the E-waste Disposal market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13920 million by 2025, from $ 9203.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-waste Disposal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-waste Disposal market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the E-waste Disposal value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

ICT Equipment

Home Appliances

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Material Recycling

Components Recycling

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sims Recycling Solutions

Enviro-Hub Holdings

Kuusakoski

Waste Management

Electronic Recyclers International

Umicore

Electrocycling

Gem

Veolia

Stena Metall Group

E-Parisaraa

Sage

environCom

URT

Dongjiang

GEEP

Dynamic Recycling

Cimelia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global E-waste Disposal by Company

4 E-waste Disposal by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global E-waste Disposal Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

Continued……………………

