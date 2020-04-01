E-SIM Card Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2024

The “E-SIM Card Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Market Segmentation

Based on different application, the market has been divided into Machine to Machine (M2M), Wearable & companion devices, smartphones and tablets & laptops. In 2016, M2M segment holds the largest revenue share for the market which is expected to grow at significant CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Embedded Sim in smartphone segment is expected to be launched in 2019 and projected to show highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2019 to 2025. The machine to machine segment has been further divided into connected cars, utility and others. The Embedded Sim in connected cars is being used for real-time navigation, infotainment services such as parking, traffic, or weather information, and insurance and breakdown services. In utility the Embedded Sim card is being used for smart metering solutions.

Global E-Sim Card Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides the competitive landscape for the E-SIM Card market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2016. The E-SIM Card market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Apple Inc., Samsung, Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, NTT DOCOMO, INC., OT-Morpho, Telefónica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless, Inc. and STMicroelectronics are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The E-SIM Card market has been segmented as below:

The E-SIM Card Market, By Application

Machine to Machine (M2M) Connected Cars Utility Others

Wearable & Companion Devices

Smartphones

Tablets & Laptops

The E-SIM Card Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



