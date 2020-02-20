E-Liquids Market 2020 Outlook and Forecasts 2026 by Top Manufacturers, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Growth Analysis | Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands

“

E-Liquids Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The E-Liquids market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “E-Liquids Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the E-Liquids industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, E-Liquids growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, E-Liquids industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, E-Liquids industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the E-Liquids Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, NicVape, Truvape, VaporCast, Space Jam, Kings Crest, Ripe Vapes, Nicquid, Dinner Lady, Vape Wild, Black Note, Halcyon Vapors with an authoritative status in the E-Liquids Market.

Global E-Liquids Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 39.2% in 2017. Europe enjoys 27.1% market share.

Market competition is intense. Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report covers leading companies associated in E-Liquids market:

Halo, VMR Product, Turning Points Brands, Nasty Juice, NicVape, Truvape, VaporCast, Space Jam, Kings Crest, Ripe Vapes, Nicquid, Dinner Lady, Vape Wild, Black Note, Halcyon Vapors

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PG Base

VG Base

Blend PG & VG

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Retail

Online

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global E-Liquids markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the E-Liquids market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the E-Liquids market.

Table of Contents

1 E-Liquids Market Overview

1.1 E-Liquids Product Overview

1.2 E-Liquids Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PG Base

1.2.2 VG Base

1.2.3 Blend PG & VG

1.3 Global E-Liquids Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global E-Liquids Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global E-Liquids Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global E-Liquids Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global E-Liquids Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global E-Liquids Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global E-Liquids Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global E-Liquids Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players E-Liquids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 E-Liquids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-Liquids Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global E-Liquids Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 E-Liquids Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Halo

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Halo E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 VMR Product

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 VMR Product E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Turning Points Brands

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Turning Points Brands E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Nasty Juice

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Nasty Juice E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 NicVape

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 NicVape E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Truvape

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Truvape E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 VaporCast

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 VaporCast E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Space Jam

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Space Jam E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Kings Crest

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Kings Crest E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Ripe Vapes

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 E-Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Ripe Vapes E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Nicquid

3.12 Dinner Lady

3.13 Vape Wild

3.14 Black Note

3.15 Halcyon Vapors

4 E-Liquids Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global E-Liquids Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global E-Liquids Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global E-Liquids Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global E-Liquids Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 E-Liquids Application/End Users

5.1 E-Liquids Segment by Application

5.1.1 Retail

5.1.2 Online

5.2 Global E-Liquids Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global E-Liquids Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global E-Liquids Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global E-Liquids Market Forecast

6.1 Global E-Liquids Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global E-Liquids Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global E-Liquids Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global E-Liquids Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America E-Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe E-Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific E-Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America E-Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa E-Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 E-Liquids Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global E-Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 PG Base Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 VG Base Gowth Forecast

6.4 E-Liquids Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global E-Liquids Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global E-Liquids Forecast in Retail

6.4.3 Global E-Liquids Forecast in Online

7 E-Liquids Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 E-Liquids Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 E-Liquids Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

