E-Commerce Logistics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market E-Commerce Logistics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market was valued at USD 432.23 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 783.3 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3258&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the E-Commerce Logistics market are listed in the report.

XPO Logistics

FedEx Corporation

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

DHL International GmbH

Gati Limited

Ceva

Holdings

United Parcel Service

Kenco Group