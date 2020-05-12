Duty-Free Retailing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Duty-Free Retailing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Duty-Free Retailing Market was valued at USD 75.16 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 6.55% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 125.16 Billion by 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1369&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Duty-Free Retailing market are listed in the report.

Dufry AG

China Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Safilo