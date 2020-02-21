Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market: Know Applications Supporting Impressive Growth | Array Technologies, NEXTracker, First Solar, SunPower

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Loan Origination Software. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Array Technologies (United States), NEXTracker (United States), First Solar, Inc. (United States), SunPower (United States), Mecasolar (Spain), Sun Action Trackers (United States), AllEarth Renewables (United States), Haosolar (China), Chiko Solar (China), PARU Technology (South Korea), LINAK Group (Denmark), ArcelorMittal (Exosun) (France) and Solar FlexRack (United States)

Overview of the Report of Dual Axis Solar Trackers

A dual axis solar trackers is an automated solar panel which can be used to boost the net energy generation from solar power plants. The dual axis are usually at a normal of each rotate both east to west (zenithal) and north to south (azimuthally). The demand of electricity and its price is continuously increased over the time. Hence, residential customers turn to dual-axis trackers often because they have the land-space available and want to maximize their output.

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness About Clean Energy Across the Globe

Surge in Demand for Energy Due to Rise in Industrialization in Developing Countries

The Growth of Sustainable Green Energy Worldwide

Market Trend

Rising Environmental Concerns have led to Rapid Adoption of Solar Energy in the European Countries

Key Players are Continuously Focusing on Development of Self-Adjusting and an Intelligent Solar Tracker

Restraints

High Initial Investment in Renewable Energy Projects

Dearth of Killed Technical Operators

Opportunities

Stringent Environmental Norms is Likely to Promulgate the Solar Energy Development

Increasing Adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence in Renewable Energy Sector

Rising Concern Regarding Pollution Caused from Conventional Sources of Energy Worldwide

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (Fully-Automatic Solar Trackers, Semi-Automatic Solar Trackers), Application (Utility, Commercial, Residential), Technology Type (Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Dual Axis Solar Trackers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dual Axis Solar Trackers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dual Axis Solar Trackers

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dual Axis Solar Trackers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

