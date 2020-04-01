Dryer Vents Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Dryer Vents market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Dryer Vents market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Dryer Vents market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Dryer Vents market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Dryer Vents market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Dryer Vents market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Dryer Vents market.

Competitive Landscape

While a majority of leading players in the dryer vents market are based in North America and Europe, they continue to emphasize stronger distribution networks across the countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India.

The dryer vents market in North America and Europe shows a high level of consolidation, with leading players such as

Defleco ,LLC

Dundas Jafine Inc.

Imperial Manufacturing Group, Inc.

InOvate Technologies, Inc.

M&M Manufacturing Company, Inc.

collectively accounting for ~30% revenue share. On the other side, the market in Latin America and Asia Pacific is operated by a large number of relatively small players. However, limited production capabilities and distribution networks of these players have restricted their significance at the global level.

In an effort to gain a competitive edge through versatile product offerings within a shorter timeframe, manufacturers are rigorously investing in R&D activities. Adoption of advanced injection molding processes has also been a trending strategy for the participants in dryer vents industry landscape. Hy-C Company, LLC offers ICC listed ‘Dryer Vent Made Easy (DVME)’ that completely eliminates the use of flex pipe and reduces the risk of dryer fires. In addition to diversify their product portfolios, a number of players in the dryer vents market are intensifying their focus on offering commercial as well as industry-specific installation and venting solutions.

Strategic acquisitions of the leading stakeholders in dryer vents market will also remain a key focus area for key market players. For instance, in 2017, MiTek Industries, Inc.’s M&M Manufacturing acquired Snappy ™ Company, the US-based supplier of metal duct systems for the residential HVAC markets. Post this acquisition, both the companies declared that they are combining their manufacturing competencies and refocusing on their customer experience strategies. Moreover, the former has a strong distribution footprint, and continues to be the choice of customers for faster product delivery.

Key Factors Shaping the Dryer Vents Market

Dryer venting continues to gain traction as a viable system to speed up the drying of clothes while controlling the formation of lint. Continued urbanization, coupled with busier lifestyles of modern consumers, leads to a surge in the demand for service based businesses such as Laundromat, thereby creating high demand for dryer vents.

Implementation of drop-off laundry and delivery services along with advances in dry cleaning methods, especially in dense urban areas where consumers want convenience, have been creating a niche business, that finds the application of dryer vents.

With ~43 million units sold in 2018, dryer vent systems have become a paramount in households and commercial sector entities, such as hotels, hospitals, and dormitories. Developments in these sectors points to not only the increased demand for large-capacity dryers but also the critical need for assuring their longevity through effective venting of hot air.

units sold in dryer vent systems have become a paramount in households and commercial sector entities, such as hotels, hospitals, and dormitories. Developments in these sectors points to not only the increased demand for large-capacity dryers but also the critical need for assuring their longevity through effective venting of hot air. Rapid growth in the adoption of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, on the account of increasing infrastructural activities and rising disposable income of consumers, has been complementing the growth of dryer vents market.

Rising awareness about the use of dryer vents and their cleaning methods to enable efficient airflow and reduce the danger of clothes dryer fires has also worked to the advantage of market stakeholders.

Key Challenges Faced by the Dryer Vents Market Players

Several research studies show that house fires caused by dryers are far more common than generally believed, calling for the implementation of stringent regulations and standards for dryers and vents, with respect to their installation. Subsequently, the regulatory bodies have imposed strict policies that approve only specific designs of dryer vents, which continues to challenge the growth of market players.

Growing preference for ventless dryers over vented variants along with rising instances of accumulation of lint in the dryer vents that could lead fire breakouts has added to the reluctance of adopting dryer vents.

Additional Insights

Virtually Invisible Dryer Vents to Improve Aesthetic Appearance

As innovation spawns in the dyer vents space, market stakeholders are creating new vent designs that not only improve the functionalities but also allow to hide the vent. For instance, in 2019, Hide-a-Vent launched innovative vent designs, made of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plastic that can be easily mounted to exterior walls of any structure and camouflage the exterior vents with a customizable cover. Apart from the continuous illusion created by the vent cover and matching piece of sliding, innovative vent designs focus on a few other features as well, such as noise elimination and prevention of the pest or bird penetration.

Research Methodology

Fact.MR’s new publication offers industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the growth prospects of the dryer vents market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the dryer vents market for the period between 2019 and 2029, a two-step methodology and unique approach have been adopted by the analysts.

A thorough primary and secondary research have been conducted to provide compelling insights that can equip the stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions with clarity. The report on dryer vents market has also gone through a number of authentication procedures to ensure the reliability and uniqueness of the information provided in the report.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Dryer Vents market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Dryer Vents market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Dryer Vents market?

How will the global Dryer Vents market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Dryer Vents market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Dryer Vents market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Dryer Vents market throughout the forecast period?

