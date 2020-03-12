Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Size, Scope, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, and Strategies

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the dry vacuum pumps market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2018–2028). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on advancements in the global dry vacuum pumps market. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current business environment and future status of the dry vacuum pumps market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the dry vacuum pumps market.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. The sales of dry vacuum pumps is estimated to grow at a rapid pace in near future. Moreover, the growth and robust demand from electronics and semiconductor industry, mergers and acquisitions by key manufacturers and rising investments from China, Korea, Japan, Germany and the US are expected to further drive the growth of the dry vacuum pumps market.

The report provides a detailed market share analysis of the dry vacuum pumps market on the basis of key manufacturers. A section of the report highlights country-wise analysis of the dry vacuum pumps market. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the report, including new technological developments as well as product offerings for niche applications in the dry vacuum pumps market.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type,

Dry Screw Vacuum Pump

Dry Scroll Vacuum Pump

Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pump

Dry Claw and Hook Pump

Others (Dry Lobe Vacuum Pump, and Dry Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump)

By End Use,

Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Others (Printing Industry, Packaging Industry, Food and Beverages Industry)

By Region,

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

China

Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for dry vacuum pumps.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definitions and analysis regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by product type, end use and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2028.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the dry vacuum pumps market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the dry vacuum pumps.

Research Methodology

XploreMR conducted exploratory research at a granular market level to arrive at the segmentation of the dry vacuum pumps market. An initial study was conducted to identify the dry vacuum pumps market structure and demand pattern of the dry vacuum pumps market by the segments (i.e. by product type and by end use) for each prominent region of the globe. This study involved data mining via primary interviews with experts representing vacuum technology and dry vacuum pumps manufacturers, dealers and end-use industries. Data from secondary sources including company annual reports, industry association publications, industry presentations, white papers and company press releases was analyzed to understand the dry vacuum pumps market dynamics across various levels of the value chain. Post ascertaining the dry vacuum pumps market behavior, a data validation was conducted vis-a-vis primary and secondary research data to arrive at the base numbers with 2017 as the base number and estimated sales for 2018, followed by a forecast for the years 2018 to 2028.

XploreMR validated the forecast developed using concrete growth levels derived from macro and micro factors related to the dry vacuum pumps market. For instance, the growth of dry vacuum pumps in electronics & semiconductor, industry value added, end-use industry growth and key participant annual sales performances were analyzed to attain the dry vacuum pumps market forecast and refine anomalies, if any. This approach enabled the forecasting of the dry vacuum pumps market in terms of CAGR with respect to the forthcoming period based on end user sentiments and helped in analyzing the dry vacuum pumps market on the basis of Year-on-Year growth (Y-o-Y). The dry vacuum pumps market has been analyzed in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS) along with the market attractive index for sharing every aspect of high growth segments in the dry vacuum pumps market.

Key players in the global dry vacuum pumps market include:

EBARA CORPORATION

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Atlas Copco AB

Gardner Denver, Inc.

ULVAC

Agilent Technologies

Becker

BUSCH

VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG

Shanghai EVP Vacuum Technology Co.

Flowserve SIHI

Kashiyama Industries Ltd.

