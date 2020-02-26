Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market Is Booming Worldwide with Leading Key Players – Novartis, AstraZeneca, Chiesi

The Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Dry Powder Inhaler Device market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Dry Powder Inhaler Device market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 805.1 million by 2024, from US$ 661 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report :

GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Chiesi, Cipla, Boehringer Ingelheim, Mannkind, 3M, Mylan, Hovione, Schering/Merck, Vectura, Teva.

Dry powder inhaler market in North America accounts for the largest share of 22.30% in 2018, which is driven due to the presence of world-class healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced practice, a high number of people with respiratory problems, higher spending, strict guidelines and presence of leading industry players in the region. The U.S. will boost the North America dry powder inhaler industry due to the increasing predominance of asthma and other respiratory diseases copulated with the growing geriatric population. The adoption of new technologies will further propel the growth of dry powder inhaler devices.

The asthma segment is valued at USD 205.1 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 299.2 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, due to an increase in air pollution levels across the world and increase in the incidence of asthma particularly in developed countries.

Single-use devices are observing improved demand as they have the potential to overcome the challenges and offer a hygienic & clean device. This segment is valued at USD 393.5 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 563.8 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. A significant trend in the market is the demand for accessibility and easy handling of respiratory devices.

The chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) sector of the application segment accounts for a market share of 21.50% in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 202.5 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The rise in the number of prescriptions for dried powder inhalers by hospitals due to the growth rate of adoption is shown by the doctors to boost market growth. Among the end-users segment, the hospital sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%. IT accounts for the largest market share of 46.41% in 2018. The growth in this market segment is due to the availability of these inhalers in the pharmacies and the presence of strong business channels.

Other regions such as APAC are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1 %, during the forecast period. APAC is anticipated to have the fastest growth, due to a rapidly emerging medical infrastructure, increasing expenses on healthcare and rising medical tourism in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

This report segments the global Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market on the basis of Types are :

Single Dose

Multi-dose

On The basis Of application, the Global Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market is Segmented into :

Asthma

COPD

Other

Regions covered By Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Dry Powder Inhaler Device industry.

