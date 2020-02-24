Dry Mix Mortar Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The dry mix mortar market (hereafter, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 6% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is the increasing amount of construction activities in the United States and Asia-Pacific. However, the high prices of dry mix mortars, as compared to conventional mortars, and the lack of awareness in developing economies are likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The non-residential sector dominated the dry mix mortar market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growing construction activities globally.

– Emerging trend of green building certifications is likely to act as opportunities in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied, with the largest consumption from the countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Robust Demand from Tile Adhesive

– Tile adhesive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

– Adhesion properties are among the critical customer requirements for cement-based tile adhesives, as they determine the durability of the whole system. Additives used in the tile adhesives formulation are crucial to achieve higher bonding strength, thereby extending durability.

– Critical properties required for tile adhesives are open time, workability, slip resistance, and adhesion under different conditions. Due to this, the dry mix mortar is mixed with tile adhesives to enhance the features of the latter.

– Additionally, government norms in many regions specify the values of performance required for all ceramic tile adhesives, which have to be followed strictly. This has increased the usage of dry mix mortar technology in tile adhesives.

– The rapidly expanding building and construction sector, coupled with rising per capita disposable income in the developed and developing countries, is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is among the global drivers in the consumption of dry mix products, owing to the huge infrastructure and residential growth taking place in the country.

– The Chinese government has rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

– As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private spending in this regard are pushing the industry to the peak position in the world.

– The number of high bridge constructions in China surpasses the rest of the world. On average, the Chinese government is constructing 50 high bridges a year, while the rest of the world construct about 10 every year.

– Owing to the increasing infrastructure constructions, along with increasing production volumes of dry mix mortar in the country, the demand for dry mix mortar is expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The dry mix mortar market is consolidated in nature. The major players of the market studied include, Parex Group, Sika AG, CEMEX, and Mapei SpA amongst others. Other significant players in the market include LafargeHolcim, Saint-Gobain, and BASF SE, among others.

