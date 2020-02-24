Drug Eluting Stent Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The drug eluting stent market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The drug eluting stent is a semi-rigid, tube-like device which is made of metal and coated with medication that is slowly released or eluted which helps to block cell proliferation. The introduction of the drug eluting stent (DES) has further pushed the medical technology to a new standard of care.

The drug eluting stents are of different types, first, second and third-generation DESs (drug eluting stents). First-generation drug eluting stents significantly decreased the risk of in-stent restenosis observed with bare-metal stent (BMS), their use was complicated by late and very late stent thrombosis. Second generation drug eluting stents have decreased risk and the rate of one-year stent thrombosis. There are three main components in drug eluting stent, the metal stent structure generally made up of surgical stainless steel or a cobalt-chromium alloy, metal stent coating contains the drug and delivers (elutes) it to the arterial wall over a period of time and the drug itself which suppresses the formation of excess tissue. Rapid technological advancements in stent designs and delivery systems have been reducing the cases of restenosis, even for the most complex lesions. The most recent generation of drug-eluting stents, are associated with a significant reduction in the risk of early and late thrombosis.

According to the American Heart Association, coronary artery diseases account for the highest number of deaths in the United States, affecting more than 13 million people. Every year, nearly 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States, 1 in every 4 deaths. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2016, worldwide about 31% of deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Rise in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the key driving factors in drug eluting stent market.

Key Market Trends

Polymer Free Coating Stents Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Drug Eluting Stent Market

– Polymer free coating stents comprise microporous stents and inorganic coatings that can be drug-loaded. Several drugs such as tacrolimus, paclitaxel, sirolimus, and probucol have been used in the design of carrier-free stents.

– According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death, an estimated 17.9 million each year suffer from cardiovascular diseases. Four out of 5 cardiovascular deaths are due to strokes and heart attacks, and one-third of deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age.

– Polymer free coating stents segment holds a significant market share in the drug eluting stent market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to higher drug loading capacity of nanoporous surfaces and quicker drug eluting rate.

– Rise in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the key driving factors in the polymer-free coating stents segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the drug eluting stent market due to favorable reimbursement policies coupled with a high incidence rate of artery diseases in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 365,914 people in the United States died due to coronary heart disease in the year 2017. Approximately, 18.2 million individuals above 20 years of age have coronary artery disease which accounts for about 6.7% of adult population. In addition, about 2 in 10 deaths from coronary artery disease happen in adults less than 65 years old. Moreover, technological advancements in the drug eluting stents and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Drug Eluting Stent Market is consolidated competitive and consists of few major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Shandong JW Medical Systems and Stentys SA.

