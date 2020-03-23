Dried Algae Meal Market 2018- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2028

Dried Algae Meal market Outlook:

Algae is a term used for an aquatic eukaryotic organism that have the ability to conduct photosynthesis. Algae may not be closely related and therefore are also known as polyphyletic. Dried meal algae are defined as a dry mixture of algae cells, corn steep liquor, molasses, and ethoxyquin (maximum 0.3%). The algae cells are the result of controlled fermentation from the pure culture of Spongiococcum genus. The dried algae meal is an excellent source of nutrients, minerals, vitamins, polyunsaturated fatty acids, proteins, antioxidants, and natural colorant and thus finds a large number of applications in food and feed industry. The dried algae meal when used in food and feed, is responsible for providing enhanced nutritional value, color, improved texture, and resistance to oxidation. The dried algae meal is also used in animal nutrition as it helps in enhancing the immune system, increasing weight, reproductive performance, number of eggs, and reducing cholesterol levels in animals. Besides, dried algae meal is used in aquaculture as it serves as natural food for the water organisms. Dried algae meal is a source of rich in vitamins and minerals, and thus is used in nutraceuticals and as a mineral additive in the animal feed industry.

Future Superfood: Dried Algae Meal

The dried algae meal market is anticipated to witness a profitable growth over the forecast year. The increasing advancement and innovation in the food and feed industry are opening the prospects for dried algae meal market. The dried algae meal enhances nutritional values and protein content of the food along with therapeutic factors, thus increasing the demand for dried algae meal. Another factor responsible for the increasing demand for dried algae meal is its growing application as a feed additive for animal nutrition and betterment. The ever-increasing consumer awareness regarding good quality feed is making the demand for the dried algae meal increase. The dried algae meal is used in the diet of cows, pigs, chicken sheep, and other domestic animals, as well as aquatic organisms. Also, dried algae meal is a source of food and dietary supplement in the commercial cultivation of aquatic organisms. The dried algae meal is also used a nutraceutical supplement and a food colorant in products like pasta, soups, dressings, etc.

Dried Algae Meal market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Global Dried Algae Meal market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the Global Dried Algae Meal market has been segmented as:

Food industry

Animal nutrition and feed

Pharmaceuticals

Food supplement

Aquaculture

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Dried Algae Meal market has been segmented as:

B2B

B2C Specialty stores Medical and drug stores Online retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Global Dried Algae Meal market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Dried Algae Meal market are: Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited, Cellana, LLC, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd, Algae.Tec Limited, and Taau Australia Pty Ltd.