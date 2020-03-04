Double Sided Tape Market 2020: Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario with Impact of Drivers and Challenges to 2026 | 3M Company, Lintec Corporation, Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Double Sided Tape Market Overview

Reports and Data conducts a multidisciplinary study of the global Double Sided Tape market to give a historical analysis, current market scenario, and market estimations for the forecast period, highlighting the factors contributing to the growth of the overall industry. Our team of expert analysts provides valuable insights into the future growth of the global industry by performing both primary and secondary research.

This report relies on efficient analytical tools to assess market information and derive industry-leading insights into the industry to help the readers interested in the Double Sided Tape market. For improving readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview pertaining to the Double Sided Tape market and the key elements of the industry for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

Market Size – USD 9.82 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tapes.

Competitive Landscape

The Double Sided Tape market report includes the following emerging players:

The key players in the Double Sided Tape market 3M Company, Lintec Corporation, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nichiban Co. Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, TESA SE, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Toyochem Co. Ltd, Scapa Group Plc, Industrias Tuk, Mactac, LLC, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Atp Adhesive Systems AG, Ajit Industries, and Toyochem Co. Ltd, among others.

The report examines each vendor by looking at the following data:

Company profiles

SWOT analysis

Key market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing, and gross margin

Regional Assessment –

Major regions covered in the Double Sided Tape market report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Double Sided Tape market report also gives information relating to the major countries in the leading regional markets.

Adhesive Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Silicone

Rubber

Acrylic

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Hot-Melt

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Double Sided Foam Tape

Double Sided Film Tape

Double Sided Tissue Tape

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Others

Global Double Sided Tape Market Segmentation

Based on the market position, the report assesses the primary applications of Double Sided Tape in different end-user industries. The report categorizes the global market into the leading regions for Double Sided Tape into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further highlights the major product types, applications, end-use industries, leading regions, and the leading players in the global Double Sided Tape sector.

What are the valuable insights included in the Double Sided Tape market report that will benefit the readers?

Double Sided Tape market segmentation based on product type, end-use, region, and leading companies.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstock, downstream buyers, and the current market scenario.

Collaborations, investment in R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches by leading market players in the Double Sided Tape industry.

Study of increasing stringency of regulations imposed by governmental authorities on the consumption of Double Sided Tape.

Impact of modern technologies, for instance, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Double Sided Tape market.

Questions answered in the Double Sided Tape market report include:

How has the market for Double Sided Tape grown over the past years from 2016 to 2018 ?

? What is the current and future market outlook of the global Double Sided Tape industry on the basis of regions?

What are the challenges and opportunities existing in the Double Sided Tape market?

Which region has recorded the highest demand for Double Sided Tape?

Which emerging segments are expected to deliver a significant growth rate in the forecast duration?

Further details have been provided in the complete Double Sided Tape market report.

