Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Primary growth factors fuelling the doppler ultrasound systems market include an increase in R&D in doppler ultrasound technologies, increase in healthcare providers and growing healthcare spending on the diagnosis. Furthermore, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases is increasing the demand for ultrasound diagnostic systems.

The growing number of cancer cases around the world coupled with increasing awareness regarding the early diagnosis and treatment are expected to bolster the market growth in the near future. According to the Cancer Research UK about 17 million new cases of cancer were found in 2018. This is expected to reach 27.5 million new cases by 2040. Moreover, increasing geriatric population, advancements in technologies that reduce the size of the systems and better output are expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

However, Stringent regulatory policies and high cost of doppler ultrasound systems are expected to hamper the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Hand Held Devices are Projected to Have Notable Growth

– Owing to the ease of use and advanced features, handheld doppler ultrasound systems are expected to have significant market growth over the forecast period. In addition, use of the devices in checking the blood flow in pregnant woman and many other applications are expected to propel the segment growth.

– Increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism and peripheral artery disease are expected to bolster the market growth in the near future. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis affect about 900,000 people each year.

– Diagnostics segment is expected to register notable growth owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of diagnostic centres around the world.

– Moreover, growing number of cancer cases related to breast and stomoch expected to boost the overal market growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to have Significant Market Share

North America is expected to have significant growth rate owing to the advancements in technologies, presence of key players, established healthcare infrastructure and continuous support from the government in the diagnosis of diseases. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of a large patient pool is expected to boost the regional growth. Owing to the development in healthcare infrastructure, companies expand into emerging Asian Countries coupled with awareness in early diagnosis and treatment of diseases are fuelling the market growth in Asia Pacific Region.

Competitive Landscape

Global doppler ultrasound systems market is moderately consolidated and competitive. The market players are focusing on advancing their technologies, launching the new products and expanding their geographical reach. The key market players operating in the market players include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens AG, and Fujifilm Corporation. Among others

Companies Mentioned:

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

– Siemens AG

– Fujifilm Corporation

– Samsung

– Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Canon Inc.

– Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited

– BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalance of Cardiovascular Diseases and Ageing Population

4.2.2 Advances in Ultrasound Diagnostic Technologies and Healthcare Spending

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Doppler Ultrasound Systems

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Procedures

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Trolly-Based

5.1.2 Handheld

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.2 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.1.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

6.1.4 Siemens AG

6.1.5 Fujifilm Corporation

6.1.6 Samsung

6.1.7 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.1.8 Canon Inc.

6.1.9 Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited

6.1.10 BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

