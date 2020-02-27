Door Handle Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2020 – 2026 | Hoppe, Assa Abloy, Hafele

“

Door Handle Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Door Handle market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Door Handle Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Door Handle market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Door Handle Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Door Handle market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Door Handle industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Hoppe, Assa Abloy, Hafele, Sobinco, Allegion, Baldwin, Emtek, Kwikset, Kuriki, DND, ZOO, Seleco ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

A door handle is an attached object or mechanism used to manually open or close a door.[1] In the United States, a door handle generally can refer to any fixed or lever-operated door latch device, including on car doors. The term door knob or doorknob tends to refer to round operating mechanisms.

Global demand of Door Handle has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.48%, and similar to production growth. Door Handle major type is Metal type and Plastic type.Downstream applications field include Residential, Commercial, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Door Handle, and stimulate the development of Door Handle industry.

The global Door Handle market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Door Handle market:

Hoppe, Assa Abloy, Hafele, Sobinco, Allegion, Baldwin, Emtek, Kwikset, Kuriki, DND, ZOO, Seleco

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Metal Type

Plastic Type

Other Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Door Handle Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Door Handle markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Door Handle market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Door Handle market.

