DNS Service Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market DNS Service Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global DNS Service Market was valued at USD 256.23 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 655.03 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.38% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the DNS Service market are listed in the report.

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

CDNetworks

Cloudflare

DNS Made Easy

Google

Microsoft

Neustar

Oracle Corporation