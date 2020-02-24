Distribution Transformer Market by Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2020-2025

Distribution Transformer Market based on analysis, the driving factors include Smart grid electrifying market. Organizations like IEEE have taken smart grid initiatives to support the growth of market. Large-scale implementation of smart grid technologies such as load forecasting techniques, AMI infrastructure, SCADA, have favored the market growth. Global Distribution Transformer Market size has reached a value of USD xxx Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of x.x% which is expected to scale up to USD xxx Billion in 2025.

Oil-filled distribution transformer have contributed to the growth of global distribution transformer market. However, oil-filled distribution transformer requires fire or oil resistance liquids to cool it. Thus, maintenance cost are high and require gases or oil for its operation. Different countries have different standards for transformers like European standards differ from the Indian one. This difference affects the manufacturers of market.

key players operating the global distribution transformer market are Aston Transformers A.S., BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd), Siemens AG, Daihen Corporation, ASEA Brown Boveri, Bemag Transformers, Bowers Electricals, Crompton Greaves, and Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific holds the maximum value in distribution transformer market share in 2017. On-addition, it is also the fastest growing region in distribution transformer market during the forecast period. Higher adoption rate of smart grid coupled with high government investment for the grid development in developing regions of Asia Pacific has boosted the market growth. APAC countries like South Korea, Japan, China and India are expected to see largest growth in the upcoming years. Increasing deployment of smart sensors, smart sensors, and other software and hardware networking technologies is likely to impact the market. As a result, this has promoted immense growth in Asia-Pacific.

The United Arab Emirates has planned to invest in renewable power, so as to discourage the dependency on subsidized natural gas power in stages. With the higher integration of renewable projects in the field of electricity generation, along with growing infrastructural development, higher population, thus favoring the global distribution transformer market in the country.

Different sectors of the UAE including the Northern Emirates of Sharjah, Umm al-Qaiwain, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah have witnessed growing infrastructure to help tourist and residential development has encouraged increased electricity consumption and peak load demand. This has pressurized to ensure efficiency in distribution and transmission network by having efficient distribution transformers.

The segmentation of global distribution transformer market is based on power rating, mounting type, and phase and insulating kind. Based on the power rating, the distribution transformer market is further divided into power ratings which ranges in 500 kVA, 2,501 kVA–10,000 kVA and 501 kV–2,500 kVA. Ranging in 2,501 kVA–10,000 kVA distribution transformer is widely used in industrial and marketable divisions, owing to high energy consumption as compared to housing energy consumption. While based on insulation kind, the market share is apprehended with fluid immersed type transformer. Based on mounting type, the segmentation is extended into Pole-mounted, Underground vault and Pad-mounted. On the basis of phase, the segmentation includes Single-phase and Three-phase.

Key segments of ‘Global Distribution Transformer Market’

Based on mounting, the market has been segmented into,

Pad-Mounted

Pole-Mounted

Underground Vault

The market breakdown on basis of power rating,

Up to 500 kVA

501 kVA–2,500 kVA

2,500 kVA–10,000 kVA

Above 10,000 kVA

Others Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Distribution Transformer Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global distribution transformer market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

