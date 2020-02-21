Distributed Energy Resource Management System Industry Analysis by Major Companies, Size, Segmentation, Industry Dynamics & Trends

Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Industry to reach USD 1081 million by 2026. Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Industry valued approximately USD 389.6 million in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Distributed Energy Resource Management System Industry is continuously growing on surging trend in the global scenario. Distributed energy resources management system is a system which allows utilities to manage distribution grids with a range of linked distributed energy generation assets as well as capitalizes on the advantages from the distributed resources encompassing larger utility-grade resources and behind the meter. This is accomplished via specialized software programs, which are The Segment the specific needs of the energy management organizations or business. Key driving factors of Industry are reduced costs of wind power and wind storage, increasing share of renewable power generation and paradigm shift in energy generation toward green technology. In addition, increased awareness associated with carbon footprint coupled with revised FIT (Feed in Tariff) rates are anticipated to boost the Industry growth. Moreover, distributed energy resources enhancing system resiliency and reliability, shifting load away from high price periods and minimizing system losses through phase balancing and improved power factor. These factors also results in increase in demand of distributed energy resources management system across the worldwide. However, regulatory issues related various distributed energy resources and high initial investment is the restraining factor of the Industry. Further, price declining of distributed energy resources is also a factor which is limiting the Industry demand in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Solar PV

Wind

Energy Storage

Combined Heat & Power

Others

By Software

Analytics

Management & Control

Virtual Power Plants

By End-User

Industrial

Government & Municipalities

Commercial

Residential

Military

