Disposable Spo2 Sensor Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2026 | Te Connectivity, Careox Llc, Conmed Corporation, Honeywell International

Global disposable SpO2 sensor market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

A disposable SPO2 sensor is a small clip like medical device that monitors the patient blood saturation level. This medical device can attach either on finger, toe and hand. Doctor utilizes these sensors to check how well the patient’s heart is pumping.

The SpO2 sensor is used in pulse monitoring for measuring oxygen levels and oxygen saturation level in blood. This sensor can be useful in cases of anaemia, heart attack or heart failure, congenital heart defects, pneumonia, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. This market has ability to cater various age categories of patients from infant to adult. Some of the factors which are driving the market are increasing adoption of disposable SpO2 sensors, increasing need to curtail healthcare costs through medical devices and the restraint of the market are lack of awareness in developing nations.

Medtronic, Masimo, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TE Connectivity, CareOx LLC, CONMED Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Nonin, Nuova GmbH, Shenzhen Med-Link Electronics Tech Co.,Ltd, Shenzhen Medke Technology Co.,Ltd

This Disposable Spo2 Sensor market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

The Disposable Spo2 Sensor market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Segmentation: Global Disposable Spo2 Sensor Market

Global disposable SpO2 sensor market is segmented into five notable segments which are pin type, cable length, patient type, application and end user.

On the basis of pin type, the market is segmented into 6 Pin, 7 Pin, 8 Pin and 9 Pin

On the basis of cable length, the market is segmented into 0.8M, 1.6M, 0.45M and 0.90M

On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into infant, child and adult

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into finger except thumb, any finger or toe and foot/hand

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical and hospital

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Disposable Spo2 Sensor market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Disposable Spo2 Sensor market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

In August 2019, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION has launched a compact patient monitoring solution named as New Vismo. This product offers precise analysis of essential patient information for effective care. It is also suitable for all clinical settings. This product launch benefits the company to attract new customers in patient monitoring system.

In February 2018, TE Connectivity launched SpO2 optical oxygen sensors. These sensors are used for medical applications, as it has variable red LEDs with up to 660 nm ±2 nm precise tolerancing. It helps in large number of medical finger-mounted oxygen sensors. This helps company to expand its product portfolio.

In October 2016, Nonin has launched next generation RespSense II and LifeSense II Capnographs, which is a finger pulse oximetry monitoring device. This device gives ease of use, accuracy and cost effectiveness. It also gives exceptional value for wide variety of applications and markets. It helps the company to enhance its product portfolio in pulse oximetry monitoring market.

