Disposable Incontinence Products Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2026

segmented as follows:

Protective Incontinence Garments Cloth Adult Diapers Disposable Adult Diaper Disposable Protective Underwear Disposable Pads And Liners Bladder Control Pads Male Guards Incontinence Liners Belted And Beltless Under Garments Disposable Underpads/Sheet

Urine Bags Leg Urine Bags Bedside Urine Bags

Urinary Catheter Foley Catheter Intermittent Catheter External Catheter



The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of raw material and presents the forecast in terms of value for the following eight years.

Raw material is segmented based on the following categories

Plastic

Cotton Fabrics

Super Absorbents

Cotton Fiber

Latex

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of distribution channels and presents the forecast in terms of value from 2016 to 2024.

Distribution channels covered in the report include:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Long Term Care Centers Nursing Facilities

Retail Sales Pharmacy & Drug Stores Home Care Online & e-Commerce



The section that follows analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To arrive at the market size, the report considers revenue from sales of disposable incontinence products in markets across the mentioned geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by disposable incontinence product manufacturing companies. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast regarding how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. For this, PMR referred to several subject matter experts (SMEs) in the disposable incontinence products domain. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis such as supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the market. We have also considered regulations and government guidelines during the analysis. Quantification of data has been considered along with provision of quality insights collected directly from the market through discussions with product managers, marketing managers, and SMEs.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth based on regional market growth analysis in order to understand predictability of the market and to identify right opportunities in the global disposable incontinence products market.

As previously highlighted, the market for global disposable incontinence products is segmented on the basis of product, raw material, distribution channel, and region. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the global disposable incontinence products market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global disposable incontinence products market by region, which is further segmented on the basis of countries and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Regional trends have been introspected, identified, and applied while forecasting growth rates in the market. Absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical and is expected to help in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the global disposable incontinence products market.

PMR has developed the market attractiveness index for all four segments namely, regional, product type, raw material, and distribution channel segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the global disposable incontinence products market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global disposable incontinence products product portfolio; their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible. Key market participants covered in the report include Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Theos Medical Systems, Inc., Fujian Yifa Healthcare Products Co., Ltd., Abena Group, Mega Soft (Fujian) Hygiene Products Co., Ltd., Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., and Ontex

Objectives of the Disposable Incontinence Products Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Disposable Incontinence Products market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Disposable Incontinence Products market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Disposable Incontinence Products market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Disposable Incontinence Products market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Disposable Incontinence Products market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Disposable Incontinence Products market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

