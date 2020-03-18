Discover the Red Vine Leaf Extract Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2025

Red vine leaves are obtained from common grape vine whose scientific name is Vitis vinifera, a species which is native to the Mediterranean region, central Europe, and southwestern Asia, from Morocco and Portugal north to southern Germany. Even though there are a diverse variety associated with the grape vine species, only a few of them are of commercial significance. In addition to the presence of resveratrol, a molecule which is quite effective at protecting the heart and blood flow, and may be an insulin sensitizer, the red vine leaf also provides anthocyanin and a range of other protective polyphenols which have been clinically proven to relieve the pain and swollen legs associated with varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). The red vine leaf extract has been quite a successful product obtained from Vitis vinifera which founds use in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics market in addition to red vine which is quite popular in the food & beverage segment around the world.

Segmentation:-

The red vine leaf market can be segmented on the basis of form and application. On the basis of form, the red vine leaf extract market can be segmented into powder, solid, paste, liquid concentrate as well as gel form. The solid form of the red vine leaf extract market covers the manufacturing of capsules as well as tablets and acquires most of the share of red vine leaf market by form type.

On the basis of application, the red vine leaf extract market can be segmented into cosmetics & personal care, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others. Amongst all these applications, the dietary supplement and cosmetics industry is primly driving the red vine leaf extract market owing to its anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and astringent properties.

Global market drivers and trends:-

On the backdrop of the increasing health concerns and the trend amongst the population to shift towards a much fitter lifestyle, the red vine leaf extract market is seen to be advancing significantly forward. The red vine leaf extract has numerous medicinal advantages such as its increasingly popular culinary use in a variety of recipes. But most importantly, the red vine leaf extract has been experiencing a meteoric growth as a source of powerful antioxidant compounds which comprise of flavonoids, catechins, anthocyanin, resveratrol, and the like which aid in fighting the hardening of the arteries, cancer, and other coronary heart diseases.

Although the nutritional aspect of red vine leaf extract is known to the lesser share of the population, its use as a natural remedy for varicose veins, reducing swelling and edema, improving blood circulation as well as boosting the antimicrobial properties has gained significant popularity amongst the population. The ability of red vine extract to improve the blood flow in the body also makes it suitable for treatment of hemorrhoids. Overall the red vine leaf extract has proven to be an excellent remedy for the above mentioned issues although some cases of gastrointestinal discomfort has been reported on the excess use of the extract. The much potential restraint of the market is the lack of awareness amongst the population of the less developed nations as well the inability of the extract to penetrate deep into such markets.

Regional Outlook:-

Increasing awareness of alternative medicines and the shifting of focus from the usage of antibiotics to deal with health issues has also created impact in the North America and Europe. In near future, this region will create a healthy demand for the pomegranate leaf extract products. Asia pacific is the key region for the red vine leaf extract market because of the dynamic growth of the organic products market in the region. The macroeconomic factors such as GDP per capita and the imposed regulations are anticipated to affect the market of the red vine extract.

Key Players:-

Some of the players who are globally driving the red vine extract market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Botanica GmBh, Foodchem International Corporation, Döhler Group, Nexira International, Indena S.p.A., Air Liquide group and others.