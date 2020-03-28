Finance

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Segments Covered

  • Type of Service

    • Recovery & Backup Services

    • Real-Time Replication Services

    • Data Protection Services

    • Professional Services

    • Managed Services

  • Service Provider

    • Cloud Service Provider

    • Telecommunication Service Provider

    • Managed Service Provider

    • Others

  • Vertical

    • BFSI

    • Retail & Consumer Goods

    • Telecommunication & IT

    • Public Sector

    • Healthcare

    • Media & Entertainment

    • Defence

    • Others

  • End-User

    • Small and Medium Enterprises

    • Large Enterprises

Key Regions Covered

  • North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Benelux

    • Rest of Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • Rest of Eastern Europe

  • SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

    • India

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • ASEAN

    • Rest of APAC

  • Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

  • China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

  • MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

    • GCC Countries

    • Turkey

    • South Africa

    • North Africa

    • Rest of MEA

Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

  • Citrix Systems

  • IBM Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • NTT Communications

  • Acronis

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Axcient

  • Zerto

  • ContinuitySA

  • Sungard Availability Services

  • DATORA

  • Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

  • Message Labs Africa

  • Node Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

