Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Segments Covered

Type of Service Recovery & Backup Services Real-Time Replication Services Data Protection Services Professional Services Managed Services

Service Provider Cloud Service Provider Telecommunication Service Provider Managed Service Provider Others

Vertical BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Telecommunication & IT Public Sector Healthcare Media & Entertainment Defence Others

End-User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Regions Covered

North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market U.S. Canada

Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Acronis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axcient

Zerto

ContinuitySA

Sungard Availability Services

DATORA

Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Message Labs Africa

Node Africa.

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Size

2.1.1 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Production 2014-2025

2.2 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

2.4 Key Trends for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….