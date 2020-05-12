Disaster Recovery as a Service Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Disaster Recovery as a Service Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global disaster recovery as a service market was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach 38.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 41.6% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Disaster Recovery as a Service market are listed in the report.

Microsoft

IBM

Sunguard

Infrascale

Recovery Point

AWS

Cable and Wireless Communication

Geminare

Iland

Bluelock

NTT Communications