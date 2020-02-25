Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market to Grow with a High CAGR 18% and Excellent Revenue growth by EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe, Color Genomics,

The report “Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market” intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry.

Increasing public awareness and increasing amount of companies delivering Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing is expected to drive the market growth. Data Bridge Market Research has recently announced publishing of a report, titled” Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 “As per the report, Global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing industry. The report also enlists several important factors share, size, growth, trends, global statistics, key manufacturers and 2026 forecast analysis.

The report profiles some of the Leading Players in the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market. These include: EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe Inc., Color Genomics, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Gene by Gene, Ltd., MyHeritage Ltd., 10X Genomics, Dante Labs, Inc., 24Genetics, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abacus Diagnostica Oy among others.

The report focusses on weaknesses and strengths of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market with a competitive landscape that includes information on some market vendors. Information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods. The report also presents recent trends and opportunities of the market helping players strive for the lion’s share in the market.

Explore Key Industry Insights In 60 Tables And 220 Figures From The 350 Pages Of Report, “Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market By Service (Diagnostic Screening, Prenatal, Newborn Screening, Pre-Implantation Diagnosis, Relationship Testing), Test Type (Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry and Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing, Others), Technology (Targeted Analysis, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Product Type (Ancestry, Health and Wellness, Entertainment), Business Model (Genome Data Bank Material Model, Individual Health Planning Model, Comprehensive Genome Tests Model, Medical Precision Tests Model, Restricted Trait Tests Model), End User (Laboratories, Blood Banks, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Home Care, Cosmetics, Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales, OTC Sales, Doctor’s Office), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market report covers scope and product overview to define key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by a regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market, in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

One of the important factors in the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market report is competitive analysis. The report covers all of the key parameters, such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, the latest research and development and market experts’ views.

Segmentation: Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

By Service: Diagnostic Screening ,Prenatal ,Newborn Screening, Pre-Implantation Diagnosis, Relationship Testing.

By Test type: Carrier Testing ,Predictive Testing ,Ancestry and relationship Testing ,Nutrigenomics Testing ,Others.

By Technology: Targeted Analysis ,Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) ,By Product type, Ancestry, Health and Wellness, Entertainment,

By End User: Laboratories, Blood Banks, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Home Care, Cosmetics, Others, By Sales Channel, Online Channel, Over the Counter Channel, Doctor’s Office

By Business Model

Genome Data Bank Material Model

Individual Health Planning Model

Comprehensive Genome Tests Model

Medical Precision Tests Model

Restricted Trait Tests Model

Competitive Analysis: Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

The global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as product (software) launches, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, MyHeritage Ltd. pronounce the launch of the MyHeritage DNA Health�??+�??Ancestry test, which gives new scopes of genetic awareness to enhance the life, enlighten the health further assists in leading a better life. It will also help the company to strengthen their genetic testing, clinical trial, and consulting capabilities in the areas of RandD providing accurate information about their genes.

In October 2018, 23andme, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for de novo technology, which is being operated in pharmacogenetics tests. Representing how consumers’ genetics may impact the way they break down certain medications. This approval will permit the company to introduce innovative and advanced products, thereby fostering company’s growth.

Order this Complete

