Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market was valued at USD 930 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1695.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) market are listed in the report.

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Novozymes

Kemin Industries

Lallemand

Bio-Vet

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Biomin Holding GmbH