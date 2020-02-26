Direct Drive Spindle Market showing footprints for Strong Annual Sales

Direct drive spindle is defined as the shaft which holds rotating hard disk drive platters in place. It provides accurate rotational accuracy with high rigidity and it allows for a large load capacity with advanced performance. Aerospace, construction, mold, cabling, winding, plastics, stone cutting and automotive are some of the major application of direct drive spindle market. There are various advantages of using direct drive spindle products such as high-speed designs, custom spindle designs, motor drive packages, drop-in replacement spindles for popular machines and others. Increasing usage of direct drive spindle products in various industries such as Automotive, Aerospace, and others, are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Direct Drive Spindle Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Kessler Group (United States), HSD SpA (Italy), Step-Tec (Switzerland), Fischer Precise (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), IBAG Group (Switzerland), Guangzhou Haozhi (China), GMN Paul Müller Industrie GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Westwind Air Bearings., Ltd. (United Kingdom), Air Bearing, (United Kingdom) and Nakanishi (Japan)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

By Type (Low Power Direct Drive Spindle, High Power Direct Drive Spindle), Application (Indirect Sales, Direct Sales), Industry Vertical (Electronic Industry, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Others), End Use (Machine Tools Accessories, CNC Machine Tools, Mechanical Engraving Machine, Lathe, Milling Machine, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

