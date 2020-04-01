Dipentaerythritol Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2028

The report titled Global Dipentaerythritol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dipentaerythritol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dipentaerythritol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dipentaerythritol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Dipentaerythritol Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

JenKem Technology USA introduced its 6ARM-PEG Derivatives (dipentaerythritol), which are synthesized with ethoxylation of dipentaerythritol. Number of units of ethylene oxide in this dipentaerythritol may vary in different arms, according to the company.

Samyang’s recently introduced its industry grade dipentaerythritol, which is white odorless crystalline compound, deeming its safety at ambient temperature. Although it has a slight risk of explosion with fine powder, it is still considered to be a relatively stable dipentaerythritol produced.

The FDA has recently added mixed esters of fatty acids comprising pentaerythritol and dipentaerythritol, in its inventory of the Effective Food Contact Substances (FCS). This will further create opportunities for established as well as emerging players in the dipentaerythritol market.

Key players profiled in this report on the dipentaerythritol market include Ercros S.A., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd., Merck KgaA, Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd, Jiangsu World Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Alder S.p.A, Watson International Ltd, BOC Sciences, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Baoding GuoXiu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Samyang Chemical Corporation.

Growing Palpability of Thin Film Intumescent Coatings

Thin film intumescent coatings continue to gain significance as a key solution for protecting structural steel. Dipentaerythritol is an essential agent for accomplishing intumescence in thin film coatings. This, coupled with the ability of thin film intumescent coatings to offer a passive yet cost-effective fire protection, and maintain aesthetic qualities of steel, continues to favor growth of the dipentaerythritol market. Additionally, use of this chemical derivative in new resin binder formulations, which play an integral role in intumescent coatings, will significantly underpin growth of the dipentaerythritol market in the foreseeable future. Intumescent coatings are a perfect solution to contradictions arising from considerations given to safety aspects of construction vis-à-vis modern & ornate architectural designs.

Thermoplastic Polyacetals – Potential Opportunity Area for Dipentaerythritol Manufacturers

Easy accessibility and abundant availability of several building blocks from the renewable resources, coupled with their good degradation properties, have sparked a marked interest in the development of polyacetals (polycycloacetals). While polymers having non-cyclic acetal units represent good degradation and soluble properties, polyacetals have been witnessed to be exactly the opposite. Chemical scientists across the globe have continuously studied the benefits of direct polyacetalization, trailed by polymerization of monomers that contain acetal units. The resulting thermoplastic polyacetals have been associated with a combination of excellent properties, degradation capability, and potential for renewable sourcing. This has further adhered the interest of dipentaerythritol manufacturers as a key opportunity area of growth, which in turn is likely to pave lucrative avenues for expansion of the dipentaerythritol market in the near future.

Research Methodology

Insights and analysis offered on the dipentaerythritol market in this report are backed by a robust research methodology, which involves a perfect combination of extensive primary and secondary researches. The year 2018 is considered as the base year for forecasting further projections of the dipentaerythritol market for the period between 2019 and 2027. Comprehensive telephonic interviews have been conducted for gaining first-hand, authoritative information on the dipentaerythritol market’s current scenario and prospects. This information is then used for validating the insights gained from exhaustive secondary researches.

This research methodology adopted for compiling the report on the dipentaerythritol has enabled our analysts to deduce holistic insights into the dipentaerythritol market’s growth prospects. This report serves as an authentic dataset for clients to further their business growth with precarious steps in their future business trajectory.

