Digital Writing Instruments Market Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Drivers and Restraints

A burgeoning smartphone industry has mainly been responsible for propelling growth in this market, thanks to a widespread requirement for the use of digital writing instruments for operating the devices. With an increase in demand for better functionality in digital devices, consumers expect simplicity with which a digital device can be operated. As digital writing instruments are commonly used for providing such functionality, such changing demands occurring among consumers is notably responsible for driving the global digital writing instruments market’s growth. Lastly, an increasing use of digital pens in data processing and data management processes has been proving to be highly beneficial to this market.

Global Digital Writing Instruments Market: Regional Outlook

This market is mainly spread across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America holds a leading position in terms of maximum revenue gained compared to other regions. This is mainly due to an exceptionally strong technology-based infrastructure present in this region, as well as high acceptance rate from the masses to utilize digital writing instruments. However, many players are looking forward to establish themselves properly in Asia Pacific, owing to the presence of developing scenario from a technological perspective. Hence, Asia Pacific is projected to depict rapid development in the global digital writing instruments market during the forthcoming years.

Global Digital Writing Instruments Market: Competitive Landscape

The vendor landscape of this market is characterized by intense competition owing to a surge of products being introduced by key players in recent times. Such a competitive spirit amongst the players has also resulted thanks to the sale of devices by having similar functions compared to those sold by their rivals. A key trend in this market involves the entry of several startups, which are mainly banking on the sale of low-priced devices that are available with ease. Most startups are being backed by extensive funding from other companies. Dell Technologies, Neo Smartpen Inc., FiftyThree, Inc., Moleskine Srl, Luidia, Inc., Hewlett Packard, Lenovo Group, Acer Inc., Adonit, AsusTek Computer Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Anoto Group AB, Wacom Co., Ltd.

