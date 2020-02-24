Digital Utility Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Digital Utility Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Digital Utility market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Digital Utility is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Digital Utility market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Digital Utility market.

Global Digital Utility Market was valued at USD 132.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 384.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.62% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Companies operating in the Digital Utility Market are listed in the report.

Accenture PLC

Cisco Systems

General Electric Company

Mircosoft Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Capgemini SA

Eaton Corporation PLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation