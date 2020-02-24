Digital Twin market to boom to 10200 million $ by 2023 benefiting General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Digital Twin Market

Digital twins are digital replicas of living or non-living physical entities. Digital twins represent digital replicas of potential physical assets, processes, people, places, systems and devices that can be used for a variety of purposes. Digital Twin market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Digital Twin will reach 10200 million $.

What is the digital twin used for?

Leverage operational data for asset optimization with a specific provider model of a single asset or system. It can be used to improve performance and reduce operating costs. On-site management of many assets, such as trains or jet engines.

How do digital twins work?

Digital twins, virtual equivalents of physical assets, are created using sensors to be digital copies of machines/equipment or physical sites. These digital assets can be created before the assets are physically built.

What is digital twin technology and why is it so important?

The twin digital technology helps companies better understand customer needs, improve existing products, operations and services and drive new business innovations to improve the customer experience. For example, GE’s “Digital Wind Farm” opens up new ways to increase productivity.

Companies profiled in this report are

General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Why the demand for digital twins?

First, digital twins offer real commercial value and are essential for IoT and digital strategies. Second, according to Gartner, adoption has increased rapidly due to partial marketing and training of technology providers.

The digitalization of manufacturing promotes the application of sophisticated virtual product models, called digital twins, at all stages of product realization. In particular, the most realistic virtual models of manufacturing products are essential to close the gap between design and manufacturing and to reflect real and virtual worlds.

Recent trends and SWOT analysis to estimate the market development trend of Digital Tiwins in 2019-2024

Dynamic market scenarios with opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative studies, including economic and political impacts.

Analysis at regional and national level that incorporates supply and demand that affects market growth.

Market value (millions of USD) and volume (millions of units) for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive environment related to the market share of key players with new projects and strategies adopted by the players in the last five years.

Comprehensive company profile that covers product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies used by key market participants.