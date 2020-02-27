Finance

Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028

Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. 

Leading manufacturers of Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report include 3GTMS, Inc., 4Flow AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., APL Logistics Ltd., Digistics, Digital Logistics Group Ltd., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software WMS, Logistic Solutions, Inc., Logitech Corporation, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corporation, PartnerTech, S2K Warehouse Management, S2K Warehouse Management, Samsung Electronics, SAP SE, Scanco Software LLC, Syntel, Inc., and Tech Mahindra Limited.

The Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Solutions

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Hardware Solutions

  • Systems
  • Devices
  • IT Equipment

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Systems

  • Conveyors
  • Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS)
  • Automatic sorters
  • Automated guided vehicle (AGV)
  • Robotic picking system
  • Automatic palletizer
  • Peripheral & supporting components BFSI

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Devices

  • RFID Readers
  • Real-time location system (RTLS)
  • Barcode Scanners
  • Barcode Printers
  • Barcode Stickers
  • RFID Tags,
  • Global positioning system (GPS)

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by IT Equipment

  • Enterprise Servers
  • Client Machines

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Software Solutions

  • IoT platform
  • Warehouse Management and Control System
  • Transport Management System
  • Enterprise solutions

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Enterprises Solutions

  • Supply Chain Management
  • Project Management System
  • Customer Relationship Management
  • Information Management System
  • Human Capital Management
  • Order Management System
  • Big Data and Analytics

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Deployment

  • Cloud Based
  • On Premise

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Services

  • Consulting & Training
  • Implementation & Integration
  • Operation & Maintenance
  • Managed Services

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Industry

  • 3PL
  • Warehouse

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Rest of South America

Scope of The Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Report:

This research report for Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market. The Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market: 

  • The Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.
  • Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.
  • The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.
  • The report profiles the companies operating within the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.
  • The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market by presenting explicit details.
  • The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.
  • The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.
  • The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study. 

Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions 

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis 

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis: 

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis 

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis 

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis 

