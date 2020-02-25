Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market 2020 Competitive Analysis by 2025: ABB, ArcelorMittal, Cisco, Bentley Systems, Protiviti, Procore Technologies and Trimble Inc.

Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction market report uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analyzing and interpreting market data to make this report all-inclusive. The data and the information concerning the Semiconductor and Electronics industry are derived from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. The industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type and applications.

Digital Transformation on the Building and Construction Market—Manufacturer Detail

ABB, ArcelorMittal, Cisco, Bentley Systems, Kellton Tech Solutions Limited, Leica Geosystems part of Hexagon, Leica Geosystems AB, MEGA, MX3D, Nemetschek, Nemetschek Bulgaria, Protiviti, Protiviti Middle East Member Firm, Protiviti Italia, Protiviti India Member Firm, Protiviti Perú, Protiviti Mexico, Protiviti UK, Protiviti Singapore, Protiviti Hong Kong, PlanGrid, Procore Technologies, RIEGL, Trimble Inc., Opteamix LLC, HyTechPro, iCorps Technologies and Trimble Real Estate & Workplace Software Solutions

Big data management

The first is the need for big data: management of bulk data. This allows for information sharing on transparent and accountable platforms and processes. This enables a company to work with materials, equipment and labor suppliers in collaborative and inclusive decision-making ways. Moreover, big data capture allows for improved better analysis and prediction. An example is with Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation which has begun leveraging cloud-based collaboration on a common data environment, in partnership with Microsoft’s Global ISV and Bentley Systems to enable better big data analysis as major transportation projects develop.

Automation

The second area is with automation. The use of machines, whether programmed diggers or drones, facilitates competitiveness and reduces unpredictability. In turn this helps to minimize time wastage and helps to keep control over cost overruns. Furthermore, robotics can improve resiliency to they types of threats and interruptions that can affect manual labor. With automation, drone technology is one of the tools a construction company can employ to produce digital data, such as ground-based scanning. Such data can produce 3D modelling and merging images to form a seamless mosaic. Additionally, drone technology can be deployed rapidly, safely and cost-effectively.

Standardization

The third area is with standardization. This generates efficient resource management and it simplifies operations and the supply chain. Furthermore, the use of computers to set appropriate quality attributes helps to minimize waste and it can boost efficiency. An example of a standardization package comes from Katerra. The software brings Building Information Modeling tools and computational design and integrates these with global supply chain infrastructures, which enables efficient material ordering, manufacturing, tracking, and delivery.

Barriers to progress

The barriers to digital transformation, according to our analysts, and less often with the core construction form and more so with subsectors, and stakeholders who have yet to go digital. Issues can also exist within firms where there are multiple sites and communication breakdowns occur due to incompatibility of technology. Working in synchronicity with partner companies helps to overcome these barriers.

