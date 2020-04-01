Digital Transformation Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global Digital Transformation market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Digital Transformation market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Digital Transformation market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Digital Transformation across various industries.

Key Segments Covered

By Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare Type Solution Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR) Connected Billing Solution Connected Healthcare Information System CRM Solution ERP Solution Collaboration Tools Remote Patient Monitoring Service Customer Application Development Wearable Device & Smartphone App Cloud-Based Big data Analytics Healthcare Mobility Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consulting Integration Service

End User Clinic Government Hospital Specialty Hospital General Hospital



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America United States Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Other

Western Europe Germany Italy France UK Other

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Other

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Other



Key Companies

IBM Corporation

GE Healthcare Limited

Phillips Medical Systems International B.V.

Accenture PLC

AT&T Inc.

CGI Group Inc.

Syntel Inc.

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Samsung Medison

