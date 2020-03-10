Digital Transformation Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2023

The “Digital Transformation Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Key Segments Covered



By Digital Services



Digital Consulting

Digital Technology Implementation

Digital Technology Integration

Digital Operations & Management

By Digital Software

Digital Content & Application

Digital Sales & Commerce

Digital Marketing

Digital Consumer Experience & Services

Digital Integration Platforms

By Verticals



Public Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector

Media & Entertainment Sector

Telecomm Sector

Energy & Utility Sector

Services Sector

Retail Sector

Healthcare Sector

Transportation & Distribution Sector

Key Regions/Countries Covered



GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

North Africa

Other Middle East Countries

Key Companies

IBM Corporation



CGI Group Incorporation

Accenture plc

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Booz & Co.

PWC

